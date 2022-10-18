CTD kills four alleged terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces killed four alleged terrorists in Kharan, Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CTD spokesperson said a joint operation was conducted with security forces in Quetta’s Kharan. All four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the personnel.

Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed outlaws.

The Counter Terrorism Department spokesperson further added all the killed terrorists were involved in a terror attack on Frontier Corps in Nushki.

The alleged terrorists were also involved in Target killings in Kharan and nearby areas.

Earlier, CTD personnel killed two alleged terrorists in an exchange of fire, while three of their accomplices fled. The culprits were said to be associated with a proscribed outfit in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The killed terrorists were associated with a proscribed organization.

