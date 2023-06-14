CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Balochistan

CHAMAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan killed four alleged terrorists in Chaman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to CTD officials, four terrorists were killed who were involved in the attack on Muslim Bagh headquarters. The TTP and TJP terrorists were killed in an operation by the security forces.

The spokesperson further said that the operation was carried out on the information provided by an arrested terrorist Ali Muhammad aka Chota Qadri.

Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed alleged terrorists. A car that was used in the Muslim Bagh attack was also confiscated from their possession.

