CTD kills ‘mastermind’ of Rawalpindi car blast

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to kill the alleged mastermind of the Rawalpindi car blast during the Khanewal raid, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD conducted a raid in Khanewal and killed a commander of a banned outfit namely Irfanullah after a gunfight. The killed terrorist was the ‘mastermind’ of the Rawalpindi car blast.

During the gunfight, three other terrorists managed to escape from the scene, according to the CTD spokesperson.

In a statement, the CTD spokesman stated that the terrorists were planning to target sensitive areas and other prominent personalities.

The authorities recovered a suicide jacket, grenade and weapons from the possession of the killed terrorist.

Earlier this month, the CTD arrested nine terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in different areas of Punjab.

The CTD Punjab carried out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, DG Khan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur and arrested five terror suspects.

The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the arrested suspects.

