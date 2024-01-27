CTD, police kills three terrorist in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Bannu police on Saturday reportedly killed three terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghazni Khel area of Lucky Marwat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD spokesperson stated that an IBO was conducted in the Ghazni Khel area of Lucky Marwat in which three terrorists of a banned outfit hiding inside a house were killed after the gunfight.

However, no casualties of law enforcers were reported during the operation.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad arrested a terrorist affiliated with a banned organization from Jamshoro.

As per details, CTD has foiled a terrorist attack in Jamshoro ahead of the general election in 2024.

The operation was conducted by the CTD Hyderabad, who arrested the terrorist and recovered 600 kg explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets, and banners from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

The CTD officials stated that the terrorist had planned to carry out a terror attack on the polling day of the election 2024.