CTD Punjab conducts 940 operations, arrests 89 terrorists in 3 months

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out 940 intelligence-based operations across the province over the past three months, resulting in the arrest of 89 suspected terrorists, a CTD spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the arrests were made from various cities including 14 from Lahore, 14 from Rawalpindi, 7 each from Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, 6 from Jhang, 6 from Sargodha, 5 from Sahiwal, 4 from Gujranwala, and 3 from Gujrat.

During the operations, CTD recovered explosives, 85 detonators, 183 feet of wire, 717 pamphlets, as well as mobile phones, cash, Prima cards, and other sensitive materials from the suspects.

Read More: Petitioner claims 700 alleged CCD encounters in Punjab within 7 months

The spokesperson added that the arrested terrorists were planning attacks at various locations to spread fear and panic.

In addition to intelligence-based raids, the CTD also conducted 13,521 combing operations during the same period, detaining 1,131 suspects for questioning.

As part of these operations, law enforcement officials interrogated a total of 552,692 individuals across Punjab.