CTD Punjab arrest eight suspects in intelligence based raids

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight terrorism suspects in intelligence-based raids in various districts of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD statement, four terrorists of a proscribed organisation were arrested during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lahore. Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama were arrested by the CTD in a raid.

Moreover, a man Mamshali Khan was arrested in Hafizabad for collecting donations for an outlawed organization, Counter Terrorism Department stated. The officials recovered donation receipts, carbon paper and 9250 rupees cash from his possession.

“A terrorism suspect of a proscribed group, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, was arrested from Gujranwala,” according to the CTD. “Rs 1600 and an identity card were recovered from him. The accused was distributing prohibited literature,” Counter Terrorism Department said.

“Moreover, two suspects, Kashif Mehmood and Mansoor Ahmed, were nabbed for sectarian wall chalking in Shekhupura,” according to the statement.

The CTD on Sept 10 claimed to have arrested three terrorists of a proscribed organisation in Lahore.

According to Counter Terrorism Department spokesperson, the terrorists were arrested during an operation in Ideal Park area of Township in Lahore and added that the arrested terrorists belonged to a banned organisation, and were planning to target law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations.

The Counter Terrorism Department personnel also recovered hand grenades, explosive material and arms from their possession, while case has been registered at the CTD Lahore.