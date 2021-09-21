Four ‘terrorists’ planning attacks on security forces nabbed

LAHORE: Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four suspected terrorists associated with an outlawed outfit in a raid in Lahore.

A CTD spokesperson relayed the raid was conducted on the basis of credible information about the presence of militants of the banned organisation in the Mohlanwal Road area.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama Khalid. They all hail from Karachi.

The spokesperson said a hand grenade, safety fuses and other explosive material was seized from their possession. The militants have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the terror suspects at the CTD police station. The suspects were planning to attack law enforcement agencies, the FIR said.

On Sept 10, the CTD had arrested three terrorists of a proscribed organisation during an operation (IBO) in Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists were arrested during an operation in Ideal Park area of Township in Lahore and added that they belonged to a banned organisation, and were planning to target the law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations.