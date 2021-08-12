Karachi police arrest ‘Afghan-trained TTP militants ahead of terrorism bids’

KARACHI: The Ibrahim Hyderi area police have Thursday arrested two alleged Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who got militancy training in Afghanistan and were planning attacks in the city, ARY News reported.

The police have said the two recently returned from Afghanistan and had been involved in several terrorism bids before. Police confiscated over 1kg of explosives and detonators.

They were planning a coordinated set of attacks in Karachi, the police said, adding that they had previously been engaged in many terrorist activities and abductions. They used to launch offensives on NATO consignments as well.

One of the detainees, Ameer Zada alias Mukhlis, joined TTP back in 2001 while the other Taj Wali joined the militant force in 2009 after instructions from the local leader.

They have been part of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and North Wazirsitan regions and are being interrogated for their future plans in the port city, police said.

Rehman Dakait’s wanted son-in-law arrested over 21 alleged murders

Separately today from the city, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Police claimed the arrest of a long wanted Lyari gang war shooter and slain infamous Rehman Dakait’s son-in-law Shehryar from the Purana Golimar area in an intelligence-based raid.

The CTD team moved after secret information it received of Shehryar alias Sheril’s whereabouts and arrested the alleged sharpshooter who allegedly killed 21 people in various target killing bids including a police officer in Pak Colony area.

He killed police constable Farooq, posted in Pak Colony, back in 2014, said CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar. Just in 2014 he further killed 12 different men on the instructions of the detained notorious gang war kingpin and a de facto successor or Dakait, Uzair Jan Baloch.