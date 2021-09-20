TTP commander killed in North Wazrisitan IBO

RAWALPINDI: A Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“Security Forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali North Waziristan. During the IBO, TTP terrorist commander Safiullah was killed,” the military’s media wing said.

Safiullah belonged to Mir Ali and was involved in the killing of four women of an NGO in February 2021 and the target killing of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) engineers in November 2020.

The TTP commander was also involved in planning and execution of IED attacks on security forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The ISPR said security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation.

On Sept 17, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak on reported presence of terrorists, the ISPR had said.