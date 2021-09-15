Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom, five terrorists killed in SW IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven personnel of the security forces on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO in Asman Manza area of South Wazirstan district on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, the army’s media wing said that five terrorists were killed while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire.

“Cordon and search operation is still in progress to eliminate any other militants present in the area,” it said.

On September 14, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel district, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout on reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel district of North Waziristan district.

Two militants were killed during the exchange of fire, said the ISPR.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout while search operation is underway in the area to eliminate any other terrorists, the press statement concluded.