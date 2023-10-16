CTD releases lists of wanted terrorists with head money  

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has released a list of 128 most wanted terrorists carrying up to Rs8 million head money, ARY News reported on Monday.

The KP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has fixed head money on each terrorist and released their pictures. The head money ranges from Rs300,000 to Rs8 million.

According to the CTD, the names of those individuals who provide information about these terrorists will be kept anonymous. The public has been asked to provide any information about these wanted terrorists through email, telephone, and mobile.

According to the fresh list, Said Qadar of Mardan carries the highest reward of Rs8 million while Zahid Qadar of the same district carries Rs7 million head money.

The list included a few others with Rs6 million and Rs5.5 and Rs5 million head money.

This fresh list also included Obama from Swabi. His real name is Fazal Nawab but he is known as Obama and carries a head money of Rs3 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had released a list of 135 most wanted terrorists and criminals, followed by another one of 31 last month. In these three lists, the number of militants carrying head money is 294 now.

In the overall list of most wanted militants, Azizur Rehman of Buner and Mian Said Muhammad of Swat carry the highest head money of Rs10 million each.