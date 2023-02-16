TTP commander killed in gunfight with CTD

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have repulsed an attack by militants on law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district, killing a commander of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

According to a CTD statement, the militants belonging to the TTP attacked law enforcers in Kala Bagh Town of Mianwali district. It said militants opened indiscriminate fire on security personnel, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.

During the exchange of fire – which lasted for almost 20 minutes, a TTP commander – identified as Habib-ur-Rehman – was killed. However, other terrorists managed to flee from the spot.

The CTD team has recovered a Kalashnikov, suicide jacket and TTP stickers from the possession of killed terrorist. A case against the attack has been registered CTD police station Sargodha while the law enforcers have launched an operation to find the remaining suspects.

Earlier on Feb 14, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled terrorist attack and claimed to kill seven of them in crossfire in North Waziristan.

The terrorists attacked CTD team in North Waziristan, when they were moving suspected terrorists to Bannu. Security sources said that the attack took place last night at Mir Ali Bypass.

In the crossfire with the security forces, three suspects in the custody and four terrorists of the banned outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were shot dead, while 5 to 6 terrorists managed to flee the scene by taking advantage of darkness, the sources said.

Security sources said that the slain terrorists were identified as Irshadullah, Abdul Rehman, Mehredin, the dead outlaws were wanted by the CTD in several serious terrorism cases.

