CTI Ground Sialkot is not a Christian holy sight: Shunila Ruth

Sialkot: PTI leader Shunila Ruth has said that the Christian community is a peaceful community, but PML-N is using them as pawns, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives in Sialkot, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders strictly condemned the government for stopping the PTI gathering on CTI Ground in Sialkot. PTI leader Shunila Ruth said that the news about the ground being a ‘Christian holy sight’ is totally fake.

She said that multiple events, including cricket matches and political gatherings, have taken place at this very ground in the past, she added.

She added that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government is using the Christian community as pawns for their political gains. Most people who participated in the protest against the PTI gathering were government employees who did not even belong to Sialkot, she claimed.

The PTI leader said that the government is trying its best to sabotage the PTI march.

She said that the PML-N government has committed atrocities against the Christian community. PML-N was in power when Joseph Colony burnt for 48 hours, why did not it do something at that time? she questioned.

Earlier, Shunila Ruth had shared pictures of PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz and Kamran Micheal doing a political gathering inside a church in 2017. She said that Maryam, Khalil Tahir and Kamran Micheal violated the sanctity of the church by holding a political gathering inside a church.

