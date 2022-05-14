Sialkot rally: PTI leader Usman Dar released on bail

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and other party workers, who were arrested during police crackdown on arrangements for Sialkot rally, have been released on bail, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police on Saturday morning arrested Usman Dar and several other PTI activists for trying to hold a public rally on the grounds of the Christian community after permission had been earlier denied by DC Imran Qureshi.

The PTI leaders who were released on bail include Usman Dar, Hafiz Hamid Raza and several other party activists.

Imran calls for street protests

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged all party workers to come out on streets across country after Isha prayers and stage a protest against the “imported government” after police stopped PTI workers from holding rally at Sialkot ground, ARY News reported

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he will reach Sialkot today at any cost and would address a public meeting.

“I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected,” he said.

“This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents when they are in power-storming of SC, Model Town murders, bribing judges, NS trying to declare himself Amir ul Momineen,” Imran Khan continued.

He further alleged: “Imported government use and abuse democracy when they are in opposition and totally destroy all democratic norms when in power”.

