Imran Khan summons important meeting of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Following the police crackdown against PTI workers in Sialkot ahead of the public rally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting in Bani Gala on Saturday (today), ARY News reported, citing sources.

An emergency meeting of PTI has been convened on the situation in Sialkot. The meeting will be chaired by Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Sources said that the central leadership of PTI will attend the meeting, which will review the political situation in the country and Sialkot.

Imran Khan will consult the central leadership on the current situation and will consider future strategies.

The meeting will also decide the strategy of meetings in Sialkot and other cities.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan directed party leaders to immediately reach Sialkot after the police disrupted preparations for the public gathering and arrested Usman Dar and other party leaders and activists.

Read more: Punjab CM asks PTI to change venue of Sialkot public rally

Police crackdown

Punjab police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and other party workers ahead of a scheduled rally in the area.

The police raided the jalsagah with heavy machinery over preparation for public rally in the city. A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Comments