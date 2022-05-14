Usman Dar, PTI workers arrested ahead of Sialkot rally

SIALKOT: Punjab police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and other party workers ahead of a scheduled rally in the area.

The police raided the jalsagah with heavy machinery over preparation for public rally in the city. A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar has said that he stands with the PTI chairman and that his love for Imran Khan will not be affected even if he is sent to jail. He reiterated that the former premier will attend the rally no matter what.

Imran Khan’s address in Mardan

Imran Khan has said that he himself and Shaukat Tarin warned the ‘Neutrals’ about the ‘conspiracy’ against his government. Imran Khan, while addressing a massive public gathering in Mardan, said that he is calling everyone to join Islamabad march for a revolution but not for politics.

Imran Khan has demanded the incumbent government to immediately unveil the date of general elections in the country.

