Mardan family reaches Islamabad to meet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A family which started marching towards Islamabad from Mardan to meet the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has reached Bani Gala, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a video on its official Twitter account, which mentions the arrival of a family on foot from Mardan to Islamabad to meet Imran Khan.

In a video, PTI supporter named Zakir Khan can be seen meeting the former prime minister along with his three children to show his love, affection and support for the ousted PM.

Read more: MARDAN JALSA: IMRAN KHAN REITERATES CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS

In the video the children can also be heard raising slogans of ‘Imported Hukumat, Namanzoor.’

It is to be noted that Imran Khan had also met Muhammad Abu Bakar Khan Marwat, a ninth class student from Lakki Marwat, who had come from Lakki Marwat exclusively to attend the Abbottabad rally where he had expressed his desire to meet Imran Khan.

He had become obsessed with not meeting the former Prime Minister, whose video also went viral on social media, after which Imran Khan had invited him to Bani Gala for a meeti

Comments