Punjab CM asks PTI to change venue of Sialkot public rally

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to change the venue of its public gathering in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen outside the accountability court, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz said that government cannot allow PTI to hold public rally at CTI Ground in Sialkot due to reservations of Christian community.

PTI is free to hold public rally anywhere they want in Sialkot except CTI Ground. He urged all the political parties to join hands to save the country as the economy is on a ventilator due to the alleged wrong policies of the PTI government.

It merits mentioning that Police have arrested PTI leader Usman Dar and other party workers over preparation for public rally.

The police raided the jalsagah with heavy machinery over preparation for a public rally in the city. A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

