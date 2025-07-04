Cubs sideline Jameson Taillon, reveal when he’s set to return

In a fresh setback for the Chicago Cubs, the team has placed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list due to a strained right calf.

According to ESPN, The injury happened during a training session, and Taillon is expected to miss over a month of action. This is a major blow for the Cubs, who are already dealing with several injuries in their pitching rotation.

To fill the roster spot, the Cubs have recalled Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa.

However, manager Craig Counsell has confirmed that Chris Flexen is more likely to step into the starting rotation during Taillon’s absence. Flexen, currently used as a long reliever, has past experience as a starter and has impressed in his recent appearances.

Jameson Taillon, 33, has had an up-and-down season so far. Although his recent outings have been rough, he has still provided value as a dependable starter.

His 95+ innings pitched this year rank him among the top 20 starters in the National League, and earlier in the season, he showed solid form with a 3.48 ERA over his first 14 starts.

The Cubs will hope that this break allows Taillon to recover and return refreshed later in the season.

Meanwhile, Wicks, a former first-round pick by the Cubs in 2021, has struggled to settle into the major leagues. However, his recent form at Triple-A has been promising, and he is expected to take on Flexen’s current relief duties for now.

Flexen has made a strong case for a return to the starting role, having delivered 29 impressive innings this year, allowing just two earned runs.

The Cubs are confident in his ability to adjust back into a starting position, especially with other rotation options limited.

The Cubs are already without pitchers Javier Assad and Justin Steele, while Shota Imanaga has only recently returned from injury.

Alongside Imanaga, Matthew Boyd has emerged as a reliable option at the front of the rotation. But the back end remains uncertain with Taillon sidelined.