Culprit arrested in Karachi girl harassment case

KARACHI: Another incident of Man harassing a girl on the street in Orangi Town Karachi went viral on the internet, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CCTV footage of the incident shows a man riding on a motorcycle approaching the girl from corner of the street. He made an attempt to snatch her bag and harassed her before fleeing the spot of incident.

After the video went viral on social media, police started an investigation into the incident and said that incident seems to be snatching but no one has contacted the police yet.

Later the culprit who harassed the girl on the street in Orangi town Karachi has been arrested by the police.

The SSP West said that police have recorded the statement of the victim and strict action will be taken against the culprit.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launching a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts. Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.