Culprit involved in martyring PAF officer arrested: Sources

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development regarding the assassination of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim, the prime suspect involved in the killing has been arrested, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Saad, was apprehended.

The arrested individual has been transferred to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, the police added.

The sources added that the police have also recovered the suspect’s motorcycle and pistol.

Earlier, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer Asim was shot dead after intervening to rescue a woman from an alleged abduction attempt on Islamabad’s Ninth Avenue, according to initial reports and police, ARY News reported.

Group Captain Asim was reportedly passing through the area when he noticed a woman standing beside a motorcycle while a man appeared to be pulling her. Acting as a responsible citizen, he turned back and stopped near the motorcycle. The woman then ran to the other side of his vehicle in an apparent bid to seek protection.

Police said the suspect, identified as Saad, allegedly exchanged heated words with Group Captain Asim before opening fire on him. The officer sustained critical injuries and later embraced martyrdom, while the suspect fled the scene.

According to Islamabad police, the woman stated that the suspect was her colleague at work and had offered to give her a ride. However, instead of taking the agreed route, he allegedly attempted to take her elsewhere. When she resisted, an altercation ensued.

The woman told investigators that Group Captain Asim intervened in time and helped save her from the suspect.

Law enforcement agencies have launched operations to arrest the suspect, who remains at large.

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Group Captain Asim is survived by his widow, a daughter, and a son.

His sacrifice has been widely praised across the country, with many on social and national media hailing him as a brave officer who laid down his life to protect a woman.