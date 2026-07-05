LAHORE: DIG Operations Faisal Kamran on Sunday defended the police investigation into the case involving two foreign women, saying the probe was conducted strictly on merit despite one of the suspects allegedly being related to a senior political figure.

Addressing a press conference, the DIG said Lahore Police received a Safe City call seeking the recovery of the two women. Investigators traced their movements after they arrived in Islamabad on June 26 and travelled to Lahore on June 29, using vehicle location data to identify suspects and conduct raids, including one in Sargodha.

He said police were informed during a raid that the occupants of a house were relatives of the deputy prime minister, but stressed that no one received preferential treatment because of their alleged connections.

Faisal Kamran said investigators coordinated with the Spanish and Dutch embassies to establish the women’s identities and facilitate the legal process. After diplomatic engagement, the women agreed to undergo medical examinations and record their statements under Section 164 before a magistrate. A Dutch consular official was present during the proceedings, he added.

According to the DIG, the women’s statements identified those responsible for the alleged sexual assault and threats, while further evidence was recovered during the suspects’ physical remand.

He also confirmed the arrest of a suspect identified as Waheed, who was allegedly referred to as the “boss” by the accused. The women later identified him from a photograph, he said.

Addressing controversy over police entering a magistrate’s residence, the DIG said officers had gone there to establish contact after being unable to reach the magistrate. He said the house was found open because the magistrate had recently moved, and the SHO who entered the residence was suspended.

The DIG added that the leak of the women’s Section 164 statements was under investigation, describing the statements as judicial documents. He ended the press conference after facing tough questions from journalists.

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