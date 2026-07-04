Key Suspect "Boss" arrested in foreign women abduction and rape case

LAHORE: Lahore police have arrested a key suspect known as “Boss” in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of two foreign women in DHA Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, all four suspects named in the First Information Report (FIR) were apprehended last night.

Meanwhile, a medical examination has confirmed that one of the women was sexually assaulted. The report states that three of the suspects assaulted the victim. DNA samples collected from both the victims and all four suspects have been sent to the laboratory for forensic analysis.

Sources revealed that the suspects had unlawfully transferred $19,000 from the women. It was also disclosed that the suspects had previously invested approximately $400,000 to $500,000 in cryptocurrency ventures alongside the victims.

All mobile phones seized from the suspects have been sent for forensic testing. Addressing the investigation, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Investigation Zeeshan Raza emphasized that no special treatment or VIP protocol has been extended to the suspects since day one.

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The DIG added that the suspects have been detained under the exact same conditions as ordinary prisoners from the moment of their arrest. He further noted that the suspects were presented before the court in handcuffs.