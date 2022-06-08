“Culprits involved in Saudi diplomat’s murder to be arrested soon”

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has asserted that the culprits involved in the assassination of Saudi diplomat Hassan al-Qahtani in 2011 would be brought to justice soon, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Interior Minister made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who called on him in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be further enhanced.

“Both the countries would jointly fight internal and regional security challenges,” he said, adding that any conspiracy to mar Pak-Saudi relations would be foiled jointly.

He also pointed out that culprits involved in the assassination of Saudi diplomat Hassan al-Qahtani in 2011 would be brought to justice soon. “Red notices had been issued by FIA for the culprits involved in the murder”, he said, adding that all available resources would be utilized to nab the culprits.

Sanaullah thanked the Saudi government for rolling over $ 3 billion for Pakistan’s economic stability. “Roll over of $ 3 billion by the Saudi government was crucial to stabilizing Pakistan’s economy”, he added.

He said Pakistan enjoyed cordial and fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia. “The people of Pakistan had immense devotion and love for the custodian of the Holy mosques”, he added.

He said Saudi Arabia had always been generous in helping and assisting Pakistan in hour of odd. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia would be an important milestone in further strengthening Pak-Saudi relations”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador congratulated minister on assuming the office of Interior Minister. He said over 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims would perform Hajj this year.

The Saudi Ambassador further said best arrangements for the Hajj had been made this year. “Road to Makkah project for Pakistan had also been launched”, he added.

