Web Desk

Culprits behind Lahore incident being identified through videos, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a female TikToker was assaulted by a mob and said the culprits were being identified through footages, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, CM Buzdar said that Punjab police identifying suspects through videos of the incident shared on social media.

A number of photos and videos had been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to ascertain the identities of suspects and they are working on it despite the Ashura holidays.

He said the accused involved in the assault case will be brought to justice.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

Talking to an ARY News reporter today, the victim woman narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.

She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Punjab government’s spokesperson Fayazul Hassan Chohan contacted her and assured her of complete support in provision of justice to her.

