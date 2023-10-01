Curbing terrorism: PM Kakar summons apex committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has convened National Apex Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the law and order situation, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held in Islamabad and would be attended by civil and military top brass/

Overall law and order situation in the country and progress on National Action Plan will be reviewed, said sources.

Heads of intelligence agencies will brief the participants on law and order situation and measures taken to wipe out terrorists.

The huddle will mull over launching a country-wide operation against illegal foreign nationals.

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed that Pakistan armed forces’ operation against terrorists would continue unabated and they will not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta today, where he was briefed on recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob.

The briefing was also attended by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Minister Balochistan and key provincial ministers along with senior civil and military officials.

COAS Munir paid rich tribute to martyrs, saying that such terror incidents on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, depicts the “ill intent of the Khawarij, who have the backing of state sponsors of terrorism”.

He said these terrorists and their facilitators, having no link with religion and ideology, are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people. “These evil forces will continue to face full might of the state and security forces backed by a resilient nation,” he vowed.

COAS Munir emphasised that People of Pakistan have rejected terrorists’ pseudo ideology and propaganda of their backers and they are fully committed to peace, economic progress and human development which indeed is causing lot of distress to forces of evil in and outside of the country.

The Army Chief also visited CMH Quetta, where he met the injured and families of Mastung incident who are being provided full medical care by Pakistan Army.

He also lauded the bravery and resilience of Balochistan Police and Law Enforcement personnel.

The Army Chief assured full cooperation and support to the families of shuhada and assured them that terrorists, their abettors and facilitators will not be spared