Mastung blast: Social media account linked to ‘RAW’ claims responsibility

A social media account allegedly associated with Indian spy agency ‘RAW’ claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that occurred during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in Mastung, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the responsibility for the suicide attack which was carried out in Mastung was accepted by a social media account on X allegedly associated with the Indian spy agency ‘RAW’ posted

According to the details, the social media account allegedly linked to the Indian soy agency ‘RAW’ accepted responsibility for the Mastung suicide blast.

The tweet stated that, “A DSP for DSP, Always remember, nothing goes unanswered when u attack our Men.”

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) embrace martyred while trying to save people in the suicide attack, while the DSP from Indian police was killed in a false flag attack which took place on September 16 in Uri, India.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 54 people were killed while more than 100 were wounded in a blast that took place in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday.

According to the district administration, Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was among the deceased.

Police said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP Gishkori’s car.

“30 bodies have been brought to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital – Mastung,” CEO Dr Saeed said.

According to the Medical Superintendent (MS), 19 bodies were presented in DHQ Hospital Mastung and five bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Footage of the Mastung suicide blast was also surfaced in which people were seen participating in a procession when the explosion occurred on the scene.

Initial reports suggest that approximately 8-9 kilograms of explosive material were used in the blast.