Update on new currency note for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

As the holy month of Ramadan progresses and Eid-ul-Fitr festivities approach, Pakistanis are eagerly preparing for the joyful tradition of giving ‘Eidi’ to loved ones, usually in the form of new currency notes

In the past, the central bank would release new currency notes worth millions of rupees before Eid-ul-Fitr. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this practice has been discontinued. As a result, Pakistanis have had to make do with worn-out notes for Eid celebrations.

Will New Notes be Available this Year?

Sources claim that the chances of new notes being issued this year are slim. Although the State Bank has not made an official announcement regarding the issuance of new notes, it is unlikely that the central bank will release new currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Fitra amount revealed by IIC

On the other hand, currency dealers will continue to sell new notes at inflated prices on the black market, as per tradition. This means that those who want to give new notes as Eidi will have to purchase them at higher prices.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, according to prediction of Pakistan Metrological Department. However, the final decision on the sighting of the moon will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.