Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.40 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.35 to close at Rs 306.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.08 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 356.83.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.87 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa and stood at Rs74.27.

Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 0.6 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.70 on Tuesday against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.64.

As per the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.40 and Rs 280.50 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 0.21 to close at Rs 304.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).