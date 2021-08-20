Current account balance posts $773m deficit in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account balance (CAB) posted a deficit of $773 million in the first month of the current fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

In contrast, the central bank said, CAB posted a deficit of $1.6 billion in June 2021.

“This deficit is in line with SBP’s expectations of a current account deficit of 2-3 pct of GDP as economic activity continued to progress,” it said.

Despite the recent increase in the country’s current account deficit (CAD), the SBP said its foreign reserves position continued to strengthen on a monthly basis.

“This is in contrast to past trends and is supported by country’s market-based exchange rate system.”

Earlier today, SBP said its foreign exchange reserves saw an increase of $3 million on a weekly basis.

On August 13, the foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $17,625.9 million, showing an increase of $3 million when compared with $17,622 million recorded on July 30.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by commercial banks, stood at $24,668.1 million million. Net reserves held by banks were recorded at $7,042.2 million.