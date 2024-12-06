‘Current injustices reflect your party’s past rule,’ IHC judge to Sher Afzal Marwat

Islamabad police on Friday confirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat is booked in 15 cases in the federal capital.

The figure was revealed during a hearing in Islamabad High Court as Sher Afzal Marwat sought details of cases registered against him.

In the hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat argued that despite a previous court order, police attempted to arrest him while attending court. DSP Legal Sajid Cheema assured the court that all registered FIRs were included in the submitted report.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir questioned the DSP about the number of sealed FIRs listed in the report, instructing him to submit copies of these sealed FIRs.

During the hearing, Justice Arbab while responding to Sher Afzal Marwat remarked, “The injustices happening now are the same as those that occurred when the party you are affiliated with was in power.”

Sher Afzal Marwat also noted that the Punjab police had yet to provide any reports. Subsequently, the court issued notices to the Punjab Inspector General of Police.

It may be noted that The Islamabad High Court on last Friday, sought a comprehensive report about cases registered against Sher Afzal Marwat from the Ministry of Interior and other parties involved, with the instructions to present it on December 6 (today).