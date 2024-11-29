Sher Afzal Marwat seeks case details related to D-Chowk protest

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requesting details of cases registered against him in connection with the D-Chowk protest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest demonstration on November 24, which was called off on November 26 after clamping down on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters.

The IHC bench, presided over by Justice Arbab Tahir, issued notices to the Secretary of Interior, IG Islamabad, and FIA, directing them to provide a detailed report regarding the registration of cases against Sher Afzal Marwat.

Additionally, the court has restrained authorities from arresting Sher Afzal Marwat in any unknown cases.

The Islamabad High Court has sought a comprehensive report from the Ministry of Interior and other parties involved, with the instructions to present it by next Friday.

In a separate development, Balochistan Assembly passed with a majority vote a joint resolution of PML-N and PPP seeking an immediate ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The session of the Balochistan Assembly was held under the chair of Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

PML-N Balochistan’s Parliamentary Leader and Provincial Minister for Communications Mir Saleem Khosa along with provincial ministers including Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim, and Raheela Durrani tabled the resolution for an immediate ban on what they called “political anarchist” PTI.

The resolution said that PTI tried to create chaos in the country, turning the masses against the state institutions.

The resolution noted that PTI’s “anarchist agenda” affected the country’s system while maintaining that a provincial chief minister’s efforts to open a front against the federation was equal to advancing the anti-state’s power agenda.