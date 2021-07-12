Current monsoon spell to last until Thursday in Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its latest alert on Monday has said that the current spell of monsoon rains to continue until Thursday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast the first spell of monsoon rains to continue until Thursday in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin. The administration has been advised to take necessary steps to avoid urban flooding in the aforesaid areas.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old kid was electrocuted to death in Karachi’s area of Malir Halt. The body of the boy identified as Ammad was moved to Jinnah Hospital, said rescue sources.

The rain that started in today’s early morning is lashing several parts of the port city.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed received maximum rainfall 17mm in Karachi, while the Nooriabad received 08mm rain, PAF Faisal base 05mm, University Road and adjacent area 4.3mm, Landhi 04mm, Saadi Town 3.6mm, Jinnah Terminal 3.2mm and Surjani Town 2.8mm, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD).

Read more: POWER OUTAGE HITS PARTS OF KARACHI AFTER FIRST MONSOON SPELL

Hyderabad, Thatta, Sanghar, Dighri, Sujawal, Mirpur Bathoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar also received rain with heavy falls at some places.

The rainfall submerged low-lying areas while causing power outages at several places after the power feeders tripped.

In Karachi several areas suffered power outages after the rainfall as over 600 electricity feeders tripped. Power utility K-Electric, however claimed prompt restoration of electricity in the affected areas.