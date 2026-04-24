KARACHI: Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly preparing to acquire a fast-rising Pakistani-founded artificial intelligence startup, Cursor, in a deal that could be valued at up to $60 billion, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Cursor, which has gained significant traction in Silicon Valley, is known for automating coding processes using advanced AI models, positioning itself as a strong competitor to leading firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The startup was co-founded by Sualeh Asif, a Karachi-born entrepreneur who launched the company alongside three colleagues from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sualeh Asif also represented Pakistan in the International Mathematical Olympiad between 2016 and 2018.

Sources indicate that SpaceX has formally confirmed its interest in the deal, with options ranging from a full acquisition to a strategic partnership. In the case of a partnership, SpaceX could invest around $10 billion into Cursor.

Also Read: Pakistan set to join elite club with human space mission

If finalized, the acquisition could be completed later this year. The collaboration is expected to focus on developing more powerful AI models using large-scale supercomputing resources, significantly boosting Cursor’s capabilities.

Cursor has seen rapid financial growth, securing $2.3 billion in funding in November 2025 and achieving a valuation exceeding $29 billion. The company’s annual revenue has reportedly crossed the $1 billion mark.

Analysts suggest that the deal would give SpaceX a competitive edge in AI-driven coding technologies, while providing Cursor access to vast computing power, accelerating its development in the global AI race.