ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has made significant progress in its human spaceflight programme, marking a major milestone in the country’s space ambitions, ARY News reported.

According to reports, two Pakistani astronauts, Khurram Daud and Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, have departed for China to undergo advanced training. The development comes as SUPARCO prepares for Pakistan’s first-ever participation in a mission aboard the Tiangong space station.

According to officials, a Pakistani astronaut is expected to take part in a Shenzhou mission by the end of 2026, serving as a payload specialist. SUPARCO said the astronaut will conduct multiple scientific experiments in microgravity aboard the space station.

The planned research will cover key fields including material science, biotechnology, and life sciences. Experts believe the findings could play a vital role in addressing challenges related to climate change and food security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated SUPARCO on its progress in deep space research, calling the human spaceflight initiative a reflection of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

He further noted that Pakistan has now joined a select group of nations possessing a human spaceflight programme, describing the development as a significant step forward in the country’s scientific and technological advancement.

On Feb 12, 2026, Pakistan marked a major achievement in its national space programme with the successful launch of its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre.

Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the EO-2 satellite is designed to significantly enhance the country’s earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities.

The officials of SUPARCO said the satellite will provide critical data to support national development planning, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban expansion.

It will also strengthen governance, disaster management, climate analysis, and strategic decision-making by delivering accurate and timely satellite imagery.

With the addition of EO-2, Pakistan has expanded its satellite fleet, ensuring improved continuity, coverage, and precision of earth observation data.

SUPARCO officials termed the launch a milestone in Pakistan’s space journey, noting that the successful indigenous development of EO-2 reflects the country’s growing technical expertise and self-reliance in advanced satellite technology.