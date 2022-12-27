Custom officials foil smuggling bid at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Pakistan Customs officials deputed at Lahore airport have foiled the smuggling of 60 thousand dollars on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore International Departure were busy checking passengers.

During checking, the staff recovered 60 thousand dollars from 3 passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia. The passengers had no reason to carry this much amount of dollars abroad.

In another similar action, customs officials seized 30 smartphones and 28 wine bottles. The passenger who landed from the United kingdom at Lahore airport was hiding the smuggling items in his bag.

Read more: MARITIME, CUSTOMS FOILS ATTEMPT TO SMUGGLE NARCOTICS WORTH RS2BN

Earlier, the Pakistan Maritime security agency and customs team foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs 2 billion.

The Maritime agency arrested the smuggler and recovered the narcotics from the sea.

The deputy collector said that the narcotics confiscated from the smugglers are worth Rs 2 billion.

During the last month, the Anti-narcotics force arrested 39 smugglers and recovered 6 ships and narcotics worth Rs 13 billion in 7 operations.

Comments