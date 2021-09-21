Customs seizes 820 KG hashish consignment at Gwadar checkpost

GWADAR: The Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of hashish in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Gwadar Customs officials recovered 820 kilograms of hashish at Korkhera customs checkpost in Gwadar, chief collector customs Balochistan, said in a statement.

The consignment of hashish caught by the customs having a worth of 180 million rupees, the collector customs said.

“An oil tanker was halted at the Korkhera customs checkpost but the driver fled from the scene after being stopped by the officials,” Customs Collector said.

“The hashish was found hidden in secret crevices of the oil tanker, which was destined to smuggle out to Europe,” the Customs chief said.

An outbound passenger last month caught by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport while carrying drugs worth millions.

The ANF officials seized heroin worth millions of rupees in the international market from a passenger who was going to depart for Bahrain from the Peshawar airport via a foreign airline’s flight, GF-787. The ANF spokesperson said that the force launched an investigation after arresting the accused.

Earlier on August 16, the Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel had foiled the bid to smuggle 75-kilogram drugs from Islamabad International Airport to the United Kingdom (UK) via a private airline.

The security officials seized drugs at Islamabad International Airport. It was learnt that the narcotics were hidden inside ‘halwa’ boxes by the drug smugglers.

Two suspects who allegedly involved in the drug smuggling bid had fled from the airport. The ASF officials arrested the clearing agent and started an investigation into the incident.