KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 kilograms of marijuana worth approximately Rs362 million through the International Mail Office at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Customs officials intercepted two suspicious parcels that had arrived from Thailand and were declared as containing toys.

During screening, officials discovered that the parcels concealed 12 kilograms of marijuana, hidden inside boxes of plastic toys, Lego sets, model kits, car toys, cut paper, and wooden blocks in an apparent attempt to evade Customs inspection.

Customs officials seized the narcotics and registered a case under the relevant sections. An investigation has been launched to identify and dismantle the smuggling network behind the consignment.

The FBR said the growing volume of international e-commerce has significantly increased cross-border shipments, creating new opportunities for criminal networks to misuse the international mail system for drug trafficking.

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It added that the vigilance and professional performance of Pakistan Customs officers continue to result in the interception of large quantities of illicit drugs before they reach local communities.

Pakistan Customs reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strict surveillance against narcotics smuggling through all channels, including international mail.