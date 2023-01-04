Customs intelligence foils smuggling attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan customs intelligence on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle chalia (betel nuts) worth millions in an operation on Northern Bypass, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-smuggling team of Pakistan customs in an intelligence-based operation stopped a dumper on the northern bypass of Karachi.

The customs officials said several other cars were with the dumper in the convoy and the dangerous drug chalia (betel nuts) was hidden in the stones.

The customs officials also confiscated four non-custom paid vehicles. The vehicles and chalia (betel nuts) are worth Rs 55 million.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs in a grand operation seized non-duty paid goods worth over Rs160 million in Karachi.

The raids were carried out in different areas of Karachi by Pakistan Customs’ anti-smuggling team.

In an action on a tip-off in Liaquatabad, the Pakistan customs team recovered smuggled gutka, cigarettes and chalia (betel nuts) in huge quantities from a bus. The record items are said to be worth Rs26 million.

