Customs seizes non-duty paid goods worth Rs160m in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs in a grand operation seized non-duty paid goods worth over Rs160 million in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The raids were carried out in different areas of Karachi by Pakistan Customs’ anti-smuggling team.

In an action on a tip-off in Liaquatabad, the Pakistan customs team recovered smuggled gutka, cigarettes and chalia (betel nuts) in huge quantities from a bus. The record items are said to be worth Rs26 million.

In separate raids non-duty paid, tempered vehicles were also recovered from the anti-smuggling team of customs. The worth of seized vehicles is said to be Rs60.5, confirmed the Pakistan Customs spokesperson.

Non-duty paid dry milk, gents and ladies suits, tyres, tiles, cosmetics stuff, edible items and other goods were also seized, whose market value is Rs68.1 million. The spokesperson further said action against non-duty goods will continue to make those accountable who are denting national kitty.

On Monday, Pakistan Customs impounded 67 non-duty paid vehicles in an action against the smugglers in Quetta.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling, Pakistan Customs seized 67 non-customs paid vehicles, sugar and fertilizer worth Rs336 million approximately.

The Pakistan Customs team carried out action near Nokandi, Quetta and foiled the smuggling bid from the Pak-Afghan border.

