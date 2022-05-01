Customs intelligence office catches fire after explosion in Quetta

QUETTA: Customs intelligence office in Quetta has caught fire after an explosion in which one sustained burn injuries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police officials said that the fire at the Customs intelligence office could not be doused so far. They said that the fire raged after an explosion inside the Customs office and one person received burn injuries.

A security guard told the police officials that three armed men arrived at the Customs office and the staffers were held hostage by them. The armed men tied up the office employees, the security guards said.

The security guard said that an explosion hit the office just after the armed men left the scene.

Rescue and police teams have rushed to the Customs officials. Police launched a thorough probe into the incident besides ascertaining the exact spot of the explosion and its genre.

Earlier in April, a group of armed men had attacked the Customs anti-smuggling squad in Rawalpindi’s Sadar area for seizing a non-Custom vehicle. The armed men had tortured the Customs staffers and fled from the scene after snatching the vehicle.

The Customs officials had registered a case at Cantt police station. The officials had stated in the complaint that the armed men tortured them with Chaudhry Mushtaq. Police had launched an investigation after the registration of the complaint.

Comments