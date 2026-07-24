Customs official martyred, another injured in Kohat attack

KOHAT: A customs official was martyred and another injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a customs vehicle near a toll plaza on the Indus Highway in Kohat on Friday.

According to official sources, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle, which later caught fire.

The deceased official was identified as Jawad Jan, while the injured official, Baseer Ullah, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene, extinguished the blaze and shifted the body and injured official to the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

Kohat roof collapse death toll rises to 11

Earlier, the death toll from a roof collapse in Lachi Malgin area of Kohat rose to 11 after two more injured people succumbed to their wounds, according to hospital sources.

The incident occurred when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds in Kohat. Fourteen injured people were initially shifted to hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were also moved to the facility.

Hospital sources said another child injured in the incident later died during treatment, bringing the death toll to 11.