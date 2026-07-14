Kohat roof collapse death toll rises to 11

KOHAT: The death toll from the roof collapse in Lachi Malgin, Kohat, has jumped to 11 after two more injured succumbed to their wounds, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing hospital sources.

The tragic incident occurred when the roof of a house caved in due to heavy rains and strong winds in Kohat. Following the incident, 14 injured individuals were hospitalized for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital.

According to hospital sources, another child who had been injured in the incident succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

Earlier this month, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured

Two other children received first aid at the scene and were sent to home, while the teacher is being treated at Lahore General Hospital.

Read more: Lahore tuition centre roof collapse: Injured teacher’s statement raises new questions

A student who survived the incident said that some people had been working on the roof and laying bricks when it suddenly collapsed.

The student said his brother was buried under the debris and lost his life, while he narrowly escaped the horrifying incident. Another student said the class had been completing an assignment when the roof suddenly collapsed.

A young girl said she became trapped after a water cooler fell on her leg. Construction workers and relatives later rescued her.

Residents said construction work was underway on the roof at the time of the incident and alleged the structure was already dilapidated.