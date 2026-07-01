LAHORE: The tuition teacher injured in the tragic roof collapse in Kahna has said there was no construction work going on at the house at the time of the incident and that children were not being taught in unsafe conditions.

According to reports, the injured teacher asserted that if construction had been underway or if the electricity had been off, she would have given the children a holiday.

On June 30, 14 children lost their lives and several others, including the teacher, were injured when roof of a tuition center collapsed in Kahna area of Lahore.

After the incident, rescue officials with the help of local residents, pulled the children trapped under the rubble and shifted them to the hospital.

In her statement, the teacher said the room where the children were being taught had a completed roof and construction work had already finished. She said her financial condition was not strong enough to rebuild the entire house or lay a new roof slab, which is why only the ceiling had been reinforced.

The teacher said she herself was buried under the debris during the accident, while her own daughter, her brother-in-law’s children, and her sister-in-law’s one-and-a-half-year-old girl were also present there. She said she still does not know the condition of the other children.

Also Read: Lahore tuition centre roof collapse inquiry report released

She denied reports that construction work was ongoing at the time of the accident and said she herself does not know why the roof fell. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the actual cause of the accident and any possible negligence.