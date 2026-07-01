LAHORE: The Lahore Education Authority has completed its inquiry report into the roof collapse at a tuition centre in Kahna, which claimed the lives of several children.

In the heart-wrenching incident, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured. According to rescue officials, all are in stable condition.

According to the report, the tuition centre was operating from a residential house and was not registered with any government authority. It further states that the female teacher was privately tutoring children, most of whom were her relatives.

The report notes that between 25 and 30 children were present at the tuition centre when the roof collapsed. The Education Authority has submitted its inquiry report to the district administration for further action.

CEO Education Authority Tariq Mahmood said there is currently no formal registration system for tuition centres operating from private homes. He added that such home-based tuition centres do not fall under the Education Department’s registration framework.

He said the district administration will determine the future course of action in light of the findings of the inquiry.

FIR registered

Lahore police have registered an FIR following the tragic roof collapse at a tuition centre in the Kahna area of lahoare that claimed the lives of 14 children.

According to the FIR, which was lodged on the complaint of the Enforcement Inspector of Nishtar Zone, states that the loss of precious lives resulted from negligence and reckless construction practices. It alleges that the tuition centre was operating beneath a structurally weak roof while repair work was being carried out above it.

Investigators believe the roof collapsed after being unable to withstand the additional weight, trapping students beneath the debris. The injured include eight children and a female teacher.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said police have taken five individuals, including the building owner, into custody. He added that legal action will be taken against those found responsible once the investigation is completed.