Lahore police have registered an FIR following the tragic roof collapse at a tuition centre in the Kahna area of lahoare that claimed the lives of 14 children.

According to the FIR, which was lodged on the complaint of the Enforcement Inspector of Nishtar Zone, states that the loss of precious lives resulted from negligence and reckless construction practices. It alleges that the tuition centre was operating beneath a structurally weak roof while repair work was being carried out above it.

Investigators believe the roof collapsed after being unable to withstand the additional weight, trapping students beneath the debris. The injured include eight children and a female teacher.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said police have taken five individuals, including the building owner, into custody. He added that legal action will be taken against those found responsible once the investigation is completed.

Read more: What actually happened during Lahore roof collapse incident??

In the heart-wrenching incident, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured. According to rescue officials, all are in stable condition.

Two other children received first aid at the scene and were sent to home, while the teacher is being treated at Lahore General Hospital.

A student who survived the incident said that some people had been working on the roof and laying bricks when it suddenly collapsed.

The student said his brother was buried under the debris and lost his life, while he narrowly escaped the horrifying incident. Another student said the class had been completing an assignment when the roof suddenly collapsed.

A young girl said she became trapped after a water cooler fell on her leg. Construction workers and relatives later rescued her.

Residents said construction work was underway on the roof at the time of the incident and alleged the structure was already dilapidated.