KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has seized 2,600 packs of cigarettes from the luggage of two Umrah pilgrims at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, thwarting an alleged smuggling attempt, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Customs officials said the passengers were travelling to Jeddah on a private airline flight to perform Umrah when suspicious items were detected during baggage screening.

A subsequent search of their luggage led to the recovery of 260 cartons of cigarettes, equivalent to 2,600 packs of cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes were confiscated under the Customs Act, 1969, while both passengers were taken into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

Pakistan Customs said operations to prevent smuggling at Jinnah International Airport were continuing, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal transportation of prohibited or undeclared goods.

Pakistan Customs foil 12kg marijuana smuggling bid at Karachi Airport

Earlier this week, Customs officials also foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 kilograms of marijuana, valued at approximately Rs362 million, through the International Mail Office at Jinnah International Airport.

According to Customs, officials intercepted two suspicious parcels arriving from Thailand that had been declared as containing toys.

During inspection, authorities discovered that the parcels concealed 12 kilograms of marijuana, hidden inside boxes of plastic toys, Lego sets, model kits, toy cars, cut paper and wooden blocks in an apparent attempt to evade Customs checks.

The FBR said the growing volume of international e-commerce has significantly increased cross-border shipments, creating new opportunities for criminal networks to misuse the international mail system for drug trafficking.