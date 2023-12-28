Customs seize drugs worth millions at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The customs personnel recovered drugs from the luggage of a Jeddah-bound passenger at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the collectorate customs revealed that the amphetamine drugs which was seized from the passenger worth Rs 60 million in the international market.

Meanwhile, the accused was booked under the Customs and Narcotics Act and later arrested.

Back in August this year, an outbound passenger was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport while carrying drugs worth millions.

The ANF officials have seized heroin worth millions of rupees in the international market from a passenger who was going to depart for Bahrain from the Peshawar airport.

The accused was going to depart for Bahrain via a foreign airline’s flight, GF-787. The ANF spokesperson said that the force launched an investigation after arresting the accused.