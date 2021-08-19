Passenger caught with drugs worth millions at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: An outbound passenger has been caught by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport while carrying drugs worth millions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ANF officials have seized heroin worth millions of rupees in the international market from a passenger who was going to depart for Bahrain from the Peshawar airport.

The accused was going to depart for Bahrain via a foreign airline’s flight, GF-787. The ANF spokesperson said that the force launched an investigation after arresting the accused.

Earlier on August 16, the Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel had foiled the bid to smuggle 75-kilogram drugs from Islamabad International Airport to a foreign country.

The security officials had seized 75-kg drugs at Islamabad International Airport besides arresting a clearing agent.

It was learnt that the narcotics were hidden inside ‘halwa [traditional dessert]’ boxes by the drug peddlers.

The drugs were being smuggled to the United Kingdom (UK) via a private airline. Two suspects who were allegedly involved in the drug smuggling had fled from the airport.

The ASF officials had arrested the clearing agent and started an investigation into the incident.