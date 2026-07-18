ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs has seized non-custom-paid (NCP) cars and other smuggled goods worth more than Rs113.5 million in a series of intelligence-based anti-smuggling operations conducted in Islamabad since July 10, officials said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Customs Enforcement Collectorate Islamabad, the operations were carried out under the supervision of senior Customs officials as part of an intensified campaign against smuggling and illegal trade.

Customs Enforcement teams confiscated 10 high-value smuggled vehicles, including a 2018 Toyota Camry, a 2002 Volkswagen, a 2020 Suzuki Alto, a 2004 Toyota Wish, a 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 1996 Toyota Prado, a 2012 Toyota Prius and a 2004 Toyota Passo. Most of the vehicles were non-custom-paid (NCP), the statement said.

The authorities also seized a large quantity of smuggled goods, including foreign-brand cigarettes, imported tyres, high-quality fabric and dried figs.

The collectorate said the latest operations reflect Pakistan Customs’ continued efforts to strengthen anti-smuggling enforcement and dismantle illegal trade networks. It added that intelligence-based operations would continue to protect the country’s economy and ensure compliance with customs laws.

Customs seize 2,600 cigarette packs from two Umrah pilgrims at Karachi airport

Earlier, on Jul 09, 2026, Customs seized 2,600 packs of cigarettes from the luggage of two Umrah pilgrims at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, thwarting an alleged smuggling attempt, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Customs officials said the passengers were travelling to Jeddah on a private airline flight to perform Umrah when suspicious items were detected during baggage screening.

A subsequent search of their luggage led to the recovery of 260 cartons of cigarettes, equivalent to 2,600 packs of cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes were confiscated under the Customs Act, 1969, while both passengers were taken into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated.